The Tennessee Titans (2-4) host the Atlanta Falcons (4-3) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Before the Falcons meet the Titans, check out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Falcons vs. Titans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Falcons 2.5 35.5 -145 +120

Falcons vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta's contests this year have an average total of 41.7, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Falcons have put together a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have gone 3-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 75% of those games).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have combined with their opponent to score more than 35.5 points in three of six games this season.

Tennessee has a 42.1-point average over/under in their contests this season, 6.6 more points than this game's point total.

The Titans are 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Titans have been the underdog five times and won two of those games.

Tennessee has been at least a +120 moneyline underdog three times this season, but lost all of those games.

Falcons vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Falcons 16.4 24 19.0 15 41.7 3 7 Titans 17.3 28 19.5 7 42.1 3 6

Falcons vs. Titans Betting Insights & Trends

Falcons

Atlanta has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.

Atlanta has not gone over the total in its past three games.

The Falcons have a negative point differential on the season (-18 total points, -2.6 per game), as do the Titans (-13 total points, -2.2 per game).

Titans

Tennessee has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.

In their past three games, the Titans have not hit the over once.

The Falcons have a -18-point negative scoring differential this season (-2.6 per game). The Titans also have been outscored, by 13 points (2.2 per game).

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.7 41.3 42.3 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 22.0 22.7 ATS Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 3-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.1 43.2 41.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 23.3 22.0 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 2-1 0-2

