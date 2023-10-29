Hawks vs. Bucks October 29 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks (0-1), on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, battle the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE.
Hawks vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, October 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSWI, BSSE
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young's numbers last season were 26.2 points, 3.0 boards and 10.2 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.
- Dejounte Murray recorded 20.5 points last season, plus 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
- Clint Capela averaged 12.0 points last season, plus 0.9 assists and 11.0 rebounds.
- Onyeka Okongwu posted 9.9 points, 1.0 assists and 7.2 rebounds.
- De'Andre Hunter put up 15.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 35.0% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 31.1 points last year, plus 11.8 boards and 5.7 assists.
- Damian Lillard put up 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He drained 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 4.2 triples per game (second in NBA).
- Brook Lopez put up 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocks (second in league).
- Bobby Portis posted 14.1 points, 9.6 boards and 1.5 assists. He drained 49.6% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.
- Malik Beasley's stats last season included 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He sank 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 treys.
Hawks vs. Bucks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bucks
|Hawks
|116.9
|Points Avg.
|118.4
|113.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.1
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|48.3%
|36.8%
|Three Point %
|35.2%
