Jalen Johnson and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be matching up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 29, Johnson produced 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 127-110 win against the Bucks.

We're going to examine Johnson's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-114)

Over 11.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Timberwolves gave up 115.8 points per game last year, 18th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Timberwolves were 22nd in the NBA last year, giving up 44.7 per game.

The Timberwolves were the 10th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.

On defense, the Timberwolves gave up 12.3 made three-pointers per game last year, 16th in the league.

Jalen Johnson vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 10 1 2 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.