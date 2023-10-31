The World Series continues Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers live on FOX from Chase Field. The Rangers would take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a Game 4 win, while the Rangers hope to tie the series up heading into Game 5. Andrew Heaney is starting for the Rangers while the Diamondbacks have yet to name their starter.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball with 166 home runs. They average one per game.

Arizona ranks 17th in baseball, slugging .408.

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in the majors with a .250 batting average.

Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total).

The Diamondbacks' .322 on-base percentage is 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest average in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).

The Diamondbacks have the 19th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.324).

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank third in Major League Baseball with 233 home runs.

Fueled by 577 extra-base hits, Texas ranks third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .337.

The Rangers rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Texas has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Mantiply (2-2 with a 4.62 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fourth of the season.

In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the left-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers without surrendering a hit.

He is looking to make his fifth straight outing with no earned runs given up.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will hand the ball to Heaney (10-6) for his 29th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing scoreless two-thirds of an inning of relief and allowing one hit.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 28 starts this season.

In 28 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/23/2023 Phillies W 5-1 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/24/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/27/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi 10/28/2023 Rangers W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Jordan Montgomery 10/30/2023 Rangers L 3-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Max Scherzer 10/31/2023 Rangers - Home Joe Mantiply Andrew Heaney 11/1/2023 Rangers - Home - -

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-1 Away Max Scherzer Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Andrew Heaney Joe Mantiply 11/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

