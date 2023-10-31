Will Liam Foudy Score a Goal Against the Canucks on October 31?
Can we anticipate Liam Foudy lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators match up against the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Foudy 2022-23 stats and insights
- In seven of 62 games last season, Foudy scored -- but just one goal each time.
- Foudy produced no points on the power play last season.
- Foudy averaged 0.8 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 10.4%.
Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Canucks allowed 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in league play.
- The Canucks shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
