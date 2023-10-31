In the upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Luke Evangelista to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Evangelista scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

Evangelista has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 19 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have one shutout, and they average 19.5 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

