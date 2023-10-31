The Phoenix Suns' (2-1) injury report has three players listed ahead of their Tuesday, October 31 game against the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) at Footprint Center. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Bradley Beal SG Questionable Back Devin Booker SG Questionable Foot 32 6 8

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Zach Collins PF Questionable Illness 10.7 5.7 5

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

Suns vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -6.5 226.5

