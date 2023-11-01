A game at the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is next on the schedule for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-6), on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Alabama A&M games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Georgia Tech A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 11 Samford A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 13 UAB H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Chattanooga H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 South Alabama A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Georgia A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 UAPB A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 8 Mississippi Valley State A 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Alcorn State H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Jackson State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Texas Southern A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 29 Prairie View A&M A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Florida A&M H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 5 Bethune-Cookman H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Southern A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Alabama A&M's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hank McCamish Pavilion
  • Broadcast: ACC Network

Top Alabama A&M players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dailin Smith 7 13.4 4.0 0.9 0.6 0.1 37.5% (24-64) 23.1% (3-13)
Omari Peek-Green 7 9.7 3.0 0.6 0.6 0.3 40.7% (24-59) 31.3% (5-16)
Dylan McLean 7 7.0 1.6 0.1 0.3 0.1 42.5% (17-40) 17.6% (3-17)
Caleb Blackwell 7 5.6 2.0 3.1 1.7 0.0 34.1% (15-44) 31.3% (5-16)
EJ Williams 7 5.1 3.0 0.9 0.1 0.3 37.5% (12-32) 0.0% (0-2)

