Next up for the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) is a matchup versus the Purdue Boilermakers, tipping off at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Alabama games
Alabama's next matchup information
- Opponent: Purdue Boilermakers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Location: Coca-Cola Coliseum
- Broadcast: FOX
Top Alabama players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Mark Sears
|8
|19.8
|4.6
|4.3
|1.3
|0.1
|57.1% (48-84)
|51.5% (17-33)
|Aaron Estrada
|8
|16.1
|4.3
|2.9
|1.5
|0.0
|49.5% (49-99)
|44.7% (17-38)
|Grant Nelson
|8
|14.0
|6.3
|2.0
|0.8
|1.9
|45.5% (35-77)
|27.6% (8-29)
|Rylan Griffen
|8
|8.0
|2.5
|1.3
|0.4
|0.3
|40.0% (16-40)
|37.5% (9-24)
|Jarin Stevenson
|8
|7.9
|3.5
|0.4
|0.3
|0.6
|53.7% (22-41)
|39.1% (9-23)
