The Auburn Tigers (5-2) will be up against the the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.

If you're looking to see the Auburn Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Auburn games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Indiana N 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 13 UNC Asheville N 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 USC H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Alabama State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Chattanooga H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Pennsylvania H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Arkansas A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 Texas A&M H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 LSU H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Vanderbilt A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Ole Miss H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Alabama A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Mississippi State A 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Vanderbilt H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Ole Miss A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Auburn's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Indiana Hoosiers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: State Farm Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN2

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Auburn's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Auburn players

Shop for Auburn gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Johni Broome 7 18.3 9.1 1.7 0.4 1.3 57.0% (49-86) 26.7% (4-15)
Aden Holloway 7 10.6 0.9 3.3 0.4 0.1 31.4% (22-70) 34.9% (15-43)
Chad Baker 7 8.3 3.6 2.3 1.0 0.4 42.5% (17-40) 23.5% (4-17)
Jaylin Williams 7 7.7 5.7 1.3 1.0 0.9 48.8% (20-41) 28.6% (4-14)
Denver Jones 7 7.3 2.6 2.1 0.6 0.0 35.9% (14-39) 36.4% (8-22)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.