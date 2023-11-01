Where to Get Bijan Robinson Falcons Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bijan Robinson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|125
|612
|2
|4.9
|43
|29
|208
|2
Robinson Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|10
|56
|0
|6
|27
|1
|Week 2
|Packers
|19
|124
|0
|4
|48
|0
|Week 3
|@Lions
|10
|33
|0
|4
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|14
|105
|0
|5
|32
|0
|Week 5
|Texans
|14
|46
|0
|2
|12
|1
|Week 6
|Commanders
|13
|37
|0
|5
|43
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|11
|62
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|11
|51
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|22
|95
|1
|1
|11
|0
Bijan Robinson's Next Game
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 26, 2023
- TV: FOX
