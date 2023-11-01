The Bowling Green Falcons (4-4) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Ball State Cardinals (2-6) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium in a MAC showdown.

Bowling Green ranks 103rd in scoring offense (22.3 points per game) and 62nd in scoring defense (25 points allowed per game) this season. Ball State ranks fifth-worst in points per game (16.1), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 96th in the FBS with 29 points allowed per contest.

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Key Statistics

Bowling Green Ball State 301.6 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295 (126th) 330.5 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.5 (52nd) 148.1 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135 (91st) 153.5 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 160 (120th) 16 (118th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (76th) 20 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (125th)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has 890 passing yards for Bowling Green, completing 57.4% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has carried the ball 110 times for a team-high 670 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times.

Camden Orth has carried the ball 38 times for 133 yards (16.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Odieu Hiliare's leads his squad with 226 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 catches (out of 37 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Taron Keith has put together a 224-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 24 passes on 36 targets.

Harold Fannin has been the target of 23 passes and hauled in 17 catches for 201 yards, an average of 25.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Ball State Stats Leaders

Layne Hatcher has recored 566 passing yards, or 70.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.3% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Marquez Cooper has carried the ball 121 times for 584 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 130 yards.

Kiael Kelly has run for 343 yards across 65 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Qian Magwood has racked up 309 receiving yards on 34 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tanner Koziol has put up a 247-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 46 targets.

Ahmad Edwards' 27 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 225 yards and one touchdown.

