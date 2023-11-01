Hawks vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) host the Washington Wizards (1-2) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at State Farm Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Wizards are 8.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The over/under in the matchup is set at 238.5.
Hawks vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and MNMT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-8.5
|238.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta and its opponents scored more than 238.5 points in 34 of 82 games last season.
- Atlanta games had an average of 236.6 points last season, 1.9 less than this game's over/under.
- Atlanta put together a 36-46-0 ATS record last year.
- Atlanta won 28 of the 47 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (59.6%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter, the Hawks went 10-3 (76.9%).
- The Hawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.
Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- The Hawks owned an identical winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.439) as they did in away games last year.
- The Hawks eclipsed the over/under less consistently when playing at home last year, hitting the over in 22 of 41 home matchups (53.7%). On the road, they hit the over in 25 of 41 games (61%).
- Last season the 118.4 points per game the Hawks averaged were only four more than the Wizards conceded (114.4).
- When Atlanta put up more than 114.4 points, it was 29-23 versus the spread and 34-18 overall.
Hawks vs. Wizards Point Insights (Last Season)
|Hawks
|Wizards
|118.4
|113.2
|3
|21
|29-23
|18-7
|34-18
|17-8
|118.1
|114.4
|25
|17
|23-8
|33-25
|25-6
|32-26
