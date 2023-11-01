The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) are at home in Southeast Division play against the Washington Wizards (1-2) on November 1, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Wizards Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

Last season, the Hawks had a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was one% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Wizards' opponents made.

Atlanta went 27-16 when it shot higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Hawks were the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Wizards ranked 15th.

Last year, the Hawks scored 118.4 points per game, just four more points than the 114.4 the Wizards gave up.

Atlanta went 34-18 last season when scoring more than 114.4 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks averaged 119.6 points per game last year at home, which was 2.4 more points than they averaged in away games (117.2).

Atlanta ceded 117.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 118.9 when playing on the road.

In terms of three-pointers, the Hawks fared worse when playing at home last year, sinking 10.7 treys per game with a 34.7% three-point percentage, compared to 10.8 per game with a 35.7% percentage away from home.

Hawks Injuries