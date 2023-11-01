Just because you're sitting in your recliner watching the Jacksonville State game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Gamecocks with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Jacksonville State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG KyKy Tandy 7 17.0 2.0 1.9 1.0 0.0 Quincy Clark 7 11.7 2.3 3.3 1.3 0.1 Juwan Perdue 7 7.9 5.9 1.3 1.4 0.4 Marcellus Brigham Jr. 7 7.9 5.6 0.9 1.0 0.1 Ivan Reynolds 7 6.3 3.3 1.3 0.7 0.3 Mason Nicholson 7 4.7 2.6 0.0 0.0 0.7 Caleb Johnson 7 4.6 2.1 0.6 0.4 0.3 Andres Burney 7 4.0 3.1 0.0 0.3 1.0 Matt Mayers 7 3.9 3.9 0.4 0.4 0.4 Travis Roberts 6 3.0 0.5 0.2 0.5 0.0

Jacksonville State season stats

Jacksonville State has won three games so far this season (3-4).

The Gamecocks have one home win (1-1), one road win (1-3) and are 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

In its best win of the season, Jacksonville State took down the Incarnate Word Cardinals in a 67-65 win on November 26.

This season, the Gamecocks haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Jacksonville State has no games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Jacksonville State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 South Alabama H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 East Tennessee State H 3:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 UIC H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Wisconsin A 8:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Tarleton State A 8:00 PM

