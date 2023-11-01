Don't be a fickle fan of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Jacksonville State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kristol Ayson 6 10.8 4.0 2.3 1.2 0.3 Samiya Steele 6 8.2 2.2 1.2 0.3 0.2 Keiara Griffin 6 6.8 4.8 2.0 1.5 0.0 Brooklyn McDaniel 6 6.5 3.5 1.2 0.8 0.5 Elsie Harris 6 6.3 2.8 2.2 0.2 0.0 Bre'anna Rhodes 6 5.8 3.8 0.3 0.8 0.2 Asia Barclay 6 5.0 4.0 1.2 0.7 0.3 Jaz Spencer 6 3.8 0.5 0.7 0.3 0.0 Shaquice May 6 3.8 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.3 Rachel Johnson 6 3.3 3.0 1.2 0.5 0.0

Jacksonville State season stats

This season, Jacksonville State has won just two games (2-4).

The Gamecocks are 2-0 at home and 0-4 on the road this year.

Jacksonville State has no wins versus Division 1 teams this season.

The Gamecocks have played one game this season against Top 25 teams. That has led to a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

There are no games against Top 25 teams left on Jacksonville State's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Jacksonville State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Alabama State A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Samford A 3:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Charleston (SC) A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Coastal Carolina H 3:30 PM Tue, Dec 19 UT Arlington H 7:30 PM

