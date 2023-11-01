Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators NHL Games
Filip Forsberg (14 goals) and the Nashville Predators (14-12) will next play on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Nashville games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Sat, Dec 9
|Maple Leafs
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 10
|Canadiens
|A
|7:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 12
|Flyers
|H
|8:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 15
|Hurricanes
|A
|7:30 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Capitals
|H
|8:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 19
|Canucks
|H
|8:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Flyers
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Stars
|H
|3:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 27
|Hurricanes
|H
|8:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 29
|Red Wings
|A
|7:00 PM
Nashville's next matchup information
- Opponent: Toronto Maple Leafs
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Scotiabank Arena
- Broadcast: BSSO and NHL Network
Top Nashville players
- Forsberg: 14 goals and 16 assists
- Ryan O'Reilly: 12 goals and 10 assists
- Roman Josi: six goals and 14 assists
- Kevin Lankinen: 3-2-0 record, .902 save percentage, 19 goals conceded
