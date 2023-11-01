Buy Tickets for North Alabama Lions Basketball Games
A matchup at home versus the Point U. Skyhawks is coming up for the North Alabama Lions (5-4), on Thursday, December 7 at 12:00 PM ET.
Upcoming North Alabama games
North Alabama's next matchup information
- Opponent: Point U. Skyhawks
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Flowers Hall
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top North Alabama players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jacari Lane
|9
|12.1
|2.0
|4.8
|1.3
|0.2
|42.0% (34-81)
|38.5% (5-13)
|KJ Johnson
|7
|14.6
|1.7
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|47.6% (30-63)
|38.9% (7-18)
|Damien Forrest
|9
|9.4
|8.4
|1.0
|0.6
|0.8
|54.4% (31-57)
|-
|Tim Smith Jr.
|9
|8.9
|5.8
|0.7
|0.9
|0.6
|50.0% (28-56)
|40.7% (11-27)
|Detalian Brown
|7
|9.6
|1.1
|0.7
|0.7
|0.1
|53.3% (24-45)
|50.0% (16-32)
