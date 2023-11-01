On deck for the Samford Bulldogs (7-2) is a matchup at home versus the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11.

Upcoming Samford games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 Alabama A&M H 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Belmont H 3:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Valparaiso A 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Texas Southern A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Chattanooga H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Citadel A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 UNC Greensboro H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 VMI H 6:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Western Carolina A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Mercer H 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Furman A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 East Tennessee State A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Wofford H 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Chattanooga A 4:30 PM
Thu, Feb 8 UNC Greensboro A 7:00 PM

Samford's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Alabama A&M Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Pete Hanna Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Samford players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Achor Achor 9 15.7 7.0 1.1 0.8 1.6 57.8% (52-90) 25.0% (3-12)
A.J. Staton-McCray 9 12.0 4.2 0.9 1.8 0.4 46.3% (37-80) 41.7% (10-24)
Jaden Campbell 9 10.1 2.8 1.1 0.8 0.4 48.3% (29-60) 46.4% (13-28)
Rylan Jones 9 8.2 2.9 4.0 0.9 0.2 45.6% (26-57) 41.0% (16-39)
Jermaine Marshall 5 12.0 3.8 1.8 2.4 0.6 51.4% (19-37) 43.8% (7-16)

