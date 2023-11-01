Buy Tickets for Samford Bulldogs Basketball Games
On deck for the Samford Bulldogs (7-2) is a matchup at home versus the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11.
Upcoming Samford games
Samford's next matchup information
- Opponent: Alabama A&M Bulldogs
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Pete Hanna Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Samford players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Achor Achor
|9
|15.7
|7.0
|1.1
|0.8
|1.6
|57.8% (52-90)
|25.0% (3-12)
|A.J. Staton-McCray
|9
|12.0
|4.2
|0.9
|1.8
|0.4
|46.3% (37-80)
|41.7% (10-24)
|Jaden Campbell
|9
|10.1
|2.8
|1.1
|0.8
|0.4
|48.3% (29-60)
|46.4% (13-28)
|Rylan Jones
|9
|8.2
|2.9
|4.0
|0.9
|0.2
|45.6% (26-57)
|41.0% (16-39)
|Jermaine Marshall
|5
|12.0
|3.8
|1.8
|2.4
|0.6
|51.4% (19-37)
|43.8% (7-16)
