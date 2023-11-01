The Samford Bulldogs women (6-2) will next play on the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide, on Sunday, December 10 at 3:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Samford games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Alabama A 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 LaGrange H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Arkansas N 1:30 PM
Tue, Dec 19 North Alabama H 2:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Eastern Kentucky A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Kentucky A 1:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Cumberland (TN) H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 East Tennessee State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Chattanooga A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Western Carolina H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UNC Greensboro H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Furman A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Wofford A 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Mercer H 3:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Chattanooga H 7:00 PM

Samford's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Foster Auditorium

Top Samford players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Masyn Marchbanks 8 11.4 3.8 1.3 1.4 0.1 41.9% (31-74) 47.4% (18-38)
Lexie Pritchard 8 9.8 2.4 4.6 0.4 0.0 48.2% (27-56) 7.1% (1-14)
Carly Heidger 8 9.3 4.9 1.8 1.0 0.6 46.7% (28-60) 31.6% (6-19)
Sadie Stetson 8 8.5 2.5 1.5 2.1 0.1 45.3% (24-53) 51.4% (19-37)
Emily Bowman 8 8.3 8.8 0.5 0.1 2.9 40.7% (24-59) -

