South Alabama's 2023-24 men's college basketball season resumes (the Jaguars are currently 5-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, at home versus the Spring Hill Badgers.

Upcoming South Alabama games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Spring Hill H 4:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Alabama A&M H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Old Dominion A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Appalachian State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Georgia State H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 James Madison A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Marshall A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Troy H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Louisiana H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 UL Monroe A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Troy A 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Texas State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Louisiana A 8:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Georgia Southern H 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Texas State H 8:00 PM

South Alabama's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Spring Hill Badgers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Mitchell Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top South Alabama players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Isiah Gaiter 10 15.2 4.4 1.4 1.0 0.0 50.5% (55-109) 36.4% (8-22)
Tyrell Jones 10 9.9 3.8 1.0 1.0 0.0 40.0% (24-60) 23.1% (6-26)
Marcus Millender 10 9.9 2.6 3.9 1.2 0.2 42.2% (38-90) 50.0% (9-18)
Maxwell Land 9 10.1 3.4 0.8 0.6 0.4 39.7% (31-78) 24.3% (9-37)
Julian Margrave 7 9.6 4.1 0.6 0.6 0.6 44.1% (26-59) 37.5% (15-40)

