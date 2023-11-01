Troy's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Trojans are currently 4-4) on Saturday, December 9 at 12:30 PM ET, away versus the Dayton Flyers.

Upcoming Troy games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Dayton A 12:30 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Southern University at New Orleans H 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Ole Miss A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Eastern Kentucky H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Coastal Carolina A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Old Dominion H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Appalachian State H 4:30 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Louisiana H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Southern Miss H 5:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 South Alabama A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Southern Miss A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Texas State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 South Alabama H 5:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Georgia Southern A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Georgia State A 4:00 PM

Troy's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Dayton Flyers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Location: UD Arena
  • Broadcast: USA

Top Troy players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Christyon Eugene 8 15.6 5.1 4.0 1.1 0.0 51.2% (42-82) 42.4% (14-33)
Tayton Conerway 8 11.3 3.0 2.9 1.6 0.0 44.3% (27-61) 42.9% (9-21)
Aamer Muhammad 8 10.6 3.4 2.8 0.6 0.3 35.2% (25-71) 33.3% (10-30)
Thomas Dowd 8 8.9 6.1 0.5 0.4 0.3 40.7% (24-59) 38.2% (13-34)
Myles Rigsby 8 7.8 3.4 1.3 1.6 0.6 36.2% (17-47) 23.1% (3-13)

