Troy's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Trojans are currently 0-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET, at home versus the UT Martin Skyhawks.
Upcoming Troy games
Troy's next matchup information
- Opponent: UT Martin Skyhawks
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Location: Trojan Arena
Top Troy players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Nia Daniel
|6
|12.3
|2.2
|0.5
|1.0
|0.7
|34.7% (26-75)
|28.6% (8-28)
|Ja'Mia Hollings
|6
|12.0
|6.7
|0.7
|1.0
|1.0
|42.5% (31-73)
|27.3% (6-22)
|Tai'Sheka Porchia
|6
|11.7
|7.2
|0.7
|0.7
|0.3
|40.9% (27-66)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Shaulana Wagner
|6
|8.2
|5.7
|4.5
|1.5
|0.0
|33.3% (17-51)
|50.0% (3-6)
|Makayia Hallmon
|3
|14.0
|2.0
|2.0
|0.7
|0.0
|31.8% (14-44)
|33.3% (4-12)
