The UAB Blazers (4-4) will next play on the road against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, on Saturday, December 9 at 3:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the UAB Blazers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming UAB games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Arkansas State A 3:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 13 Alabama A&M A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Montevallo H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Drake H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 UNC Asheville H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 UTSA A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 South Florida H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Florida Atlantic A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Tulane H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 East Carolina H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 Charlotte A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Memphis H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 North Texas A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 SMU A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Florida Atlantic H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UAB's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Arkansas State Red Wolves
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Location: First National Bank Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UAB's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UAB players

Shop for UAB gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Eric Gaines 8 14.1 3.8 3.4 2.6 0.4 41.4% (41-99) 21.6% (8-37)
Alejandro 8 12.3 4.0 1.5 0.6 0.4 40.2% (33-82) 33.3% (10-30)
Javian Davis 8 10.8 7.9 1.5 1.4 0.5 61.7% (29-47) -
Efrem Johnson 7 8.9 2.1 0.9 0.1 0.3 42.9% (24-56) 36.4% (8-22)
Yaxel Lendeborg 8 7.3 7.1 1.0 0.3 2.0 43.8% (21-48) 0.0% (0-4)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.