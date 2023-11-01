Buy Tickets for UAB Blazers Women's Basketball Games
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The UAB Blazers women (6-2) will next play on the road against the Nicholls Colonels, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming UAB games
UAB's next matchup information
- Opponent: Nicholls Colonels
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Stopher Gym
Top UAB players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Mia Moore
|8
|18.0
|9.4
|2.8
|2.1
|0.0
|48.6% (51-105)
|43.8% (7-16)
|Denim DeShields
|8
|10.8
|4.0
|5.9
|2.1
|0.0
|40.3% (31-77)
|12.5% (2-16)
|Jade Weathersby
|8
|10.6
|6.4
|0.3
|0.3
|1.0
|49.0% (25-51)
|40.0% (2-5)
|Tracey Bershers
|7
|11.1
|5.4
|2.1
|0.6
|0.9
|41.1% (23-56)
|40.5% (17-42)
|Kylee Schneringer
|8
|6.3
|2.3
|1.3
|0.6
|0.1
|35.7% (20-56)
|20.0% (4-20)
