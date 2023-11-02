Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Alabama
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide hit the field for one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 10 that should be of interest to fans in Alabama.
College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week
South Alabama Jaguars at Troy Trojans
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, November 2
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Troy (-4.5)
Jacksonville State Gamecocks at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Carolina (-15.5)
Florida A&M Rattlers at Alabama A&M Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Louis Crews Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Florida Atlantic Owls at UAB Blazers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Protective Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-1)
Auburn Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Auburn (-12.5)
Grambling Tigers vs. Alabama State Hornets
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Central Arkansas Bears at North Alabama Lions
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 13 LSU Tigers at No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Alabama (-3)
