Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Butler County, Alabama. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Butler County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Greenville High School at Russell County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Seale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Pleasant Home School at Georgiana School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Georgiana, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKenzie High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Elba, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
