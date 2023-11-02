There is high school football competition in Calhoun County, Alabama this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Weaver High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Sylacauga High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 3

5:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbrook Christian School at White Plains High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 3

6:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Donoho School at Cedar Bluff School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Saks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne County High School at Wellborn High School