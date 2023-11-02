Hayden High School is hosting Corner High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 2.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Corner vs. Hayden Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Hayden, AL

Hayden, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games This Week

Southeastern High School at Appalachian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Susan Moore High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Cleveland, AL

Cleveland, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Walker County Games This Week

Jasper High School at Homewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Homewood, AL

Homewood, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dora High School at Saint Clair County High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 3

6:45 PM CT on November 3 Location: ODENVILLE, AL

ODENVILLE, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Carbon Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Carbon Hill, AL

Carbon Hill, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Meek High School