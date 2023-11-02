The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) meet a fellow ACC foe when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Duke has the 96th-ranked offense this year (349.6 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best with just 320.3 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Wake Forest is putting up 22.3 points per game (104th-ranked). It ranks 58th in the FBS on defense (24.5 points given up per game).

We give more details below

Duke vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Duke vs. Wake Forest Key Statistics

Duke Wake Forest 349.6 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.5 (106th) 320.3 (23rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.5 (72nd) 179.1 (38th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143 (86th) 170.5 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.5 (104th) 8 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (112th) 10 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (78th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 1,102 yards (137.8 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 57.6% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 352 rushing yards on 58 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has 488 rushing yards on 83 carries with nine touchdowns.

Jaquez Moore has carried the ball 75 times for 405 yards (50.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jordan Moore's team-high 440 yards as a receiver have come on 33 catches (out of 57 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jalon Calhoun has put together a 435-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes on 53 targets.

Sahmir Hagans has been the target of 30 passes and compiled 17 catches for 144 yards, an average of 18 yards per contest.

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has recored 1,279 passing yards, or 159.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.8% of his passes and has thrown nine touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 10.3 rushing yards per game.

Demond Claiborne has carried the ball 110 times for 493 yards, with five touchdowns.

Justice Ellison has taken 86 carries and totaled 425 yards.

Jahmal Banks' 476 receiving yards (59.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 42 receptions on 68 targets with three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has 28 receptions (on 45 targets) for a total of 357 yards (44.6 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Wesley Grimes' 16 grabs (on 35 targets) have netted him 299 yards (37.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

