Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Escambia County, Alabama has high school football games on the docket this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Escambia County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Marengo High School at Flomaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Flomaton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
T.R. Miller High School at W.S. Neal High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: East Brewton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
