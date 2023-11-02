On Thursday, November 2, Slocomb High School will host Geneva County High School, starting at 7:00 PM CT.

Geneva County vs. Slocomb Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Slocomb, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Geneva County Games This Week

Samson High School at Red Level High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Red Level, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

