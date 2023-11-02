George Pickens vs. Amani Hooker: Week 9 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
George Pickens and the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 at Acrisure Stadium, where they'll be up against Amani Hooker and the Tennessee Titans defense. For more stats and analysis on the Steelers receivers' matchup versus the Titans' pass defense, check out this article.
Steelers vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans
|71.8
|10.3
|19
|70
|8.92
George Pickens vs. Amani Hooker Insights
George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense
- George Pickens leads his squad with 522 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 catches (out of 53 targets) and scored three touchdowns.
- Looking at the passing game, Pittsburgh is averaging the fifth-fewest yards in the league, at 192 (1,344 total passing yards).
- The Steelers are scoring 16.1 points per game, only 31st in the league.
- Pittsburgh averages 33.1 pass attempts per game this year, ranking it 21st in the league.
- In the red zone, the Steelers have been one of the least pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 21 times (fourth-fewest in league).
Amani Hooker & the Titans' Defense
- Amani Hooker has a team-high one interception to go along with 38 tackles, three TFL, and four passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Tennessee has given up 1,624 passing yards this season, ranking 11th in the league. In terms of passing TDs allowed, it ranks third in the NFL with seven.
- This year, the Titans rank 10th in the NFL with 20 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank 13th in total yards allowed with 339.4 given up per game.
- Tennessee has allowed three players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Titans have allowed a touchdown pass to six players this season.
George Pickens vs. Amani Hooker Advanced Stats
|George Pickens
|Amani Hooker
|Rec. Targets
|53
|21
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|28
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|18.6
|16
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|522
|38
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|74.6
|6.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|184
|3
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|4
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|1
|Interceptions
