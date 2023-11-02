Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hale County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Hale County, Alabama this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Hale County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Hale County High School at Gordo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Gordo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
South Choctaw Academy at Southern Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Greensboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
