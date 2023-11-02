Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Houston County, Alabama this week.

Houston County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Providence Christian School at Straughn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

G.W. Long High School at Rehobeth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Rehobeth, AL

Rehobeth, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Dothan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Ashford High School at Opp High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Opp, AL

Opp, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Methodist Academy at New Brockton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: New Brockton, AL

New Brockton, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston County High School at Kinston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Kinston, AL

Kinston, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pike County High School at Houston Academy