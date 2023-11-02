Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Jefferson County, Alabama, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Leeds High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Leeds, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Helena High School at Vestavia Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardendale High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Mountain Brook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Mountain Brook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Minor High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pelham High School at Spain Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Hoover, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mortimer Jordan High School at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardendale High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Foley High School at Jackson-Olin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Briarwood Christian School at Fairhope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Homewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Homewood, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Carbon Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplesville High School at John Carroll Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cordova High School at Carver-Birmingham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.