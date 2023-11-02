Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School plays at Dothan High School on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM CT, in 7A action.

Johnson Graetz vs. Dothan Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Dothan, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Houston County Games This Week

Providence Christian School at Straughn High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Andalusia, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

G.W. Long High School at Rehobeth High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
  • Location: Rehobeth, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashford High School at Opp High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Opp, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Methodist Academy at New Brockton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: New Brockton, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston County High School at Kinston High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Kinston, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pike County High School at Houston Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Dothan, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Booker T. Washington High School at Pike Road High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Pike Road, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Pisgah, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at Alabama Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School at Saint James School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Percy Julian High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

