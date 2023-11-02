Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Lauderdale County High School vs. Brooks High School Game - November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have an intriguing high school game in Killen, AL on Thursday, November 2 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Brooks High School hosting Lauderdale County High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale Co. vs. Brooks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Killen, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Lauderdale County Games This Week
Shoals Christian School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Addison, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoals Christian School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Addison, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linden High School at Mars Hill Bible School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rogers High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Lexington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vina High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Waterloo, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Moulton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Russell Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.