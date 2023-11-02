Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Lauderdale County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lauderdale County High School at Brooks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Killen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Shoals Christian School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Addison, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linden High School at Mars Hill Bible School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rogers High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Lexington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vina High School at Waterloo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Waterloo, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Moulton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Russell Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
