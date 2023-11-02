Will Liam Foudy Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 2?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Liam Foudy find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Foudy 2022-23 stats and insights
- In seven of 62 games last season, Foudy scored -- but just one goal each time.
- Foudy produced zero points on the power play last season.
- He took 0.8 shots per game, sinking 10.4% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Kraken ranked 14th in goals against, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- The Kraken shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.