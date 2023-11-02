The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest against the Seattle Kraken is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Liam Foudy find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Foudy 2022-23 stats and insights

In seven of 62 games last season, Foudy scored -- but just one goal each time.

Foudy produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 0.8 shots per game, sinking 10.4% of them.

Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kraken ranked 14th in goals against, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

The Kraken shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

