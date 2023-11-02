Will Luke Evangelista Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 2?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Luke Evangelista a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Evangelista stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, Evangelista scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (four shots).
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
