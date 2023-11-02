Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Madison County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Madison County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Plainview High School at New Hope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

Location: New Hope, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Grissom High School at Buckhorn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

Location: New Market, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3

Location: Hartselle, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Muscle Shoals High School at Sparkman High School

Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 3

Location: Harvest, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee High School at Boaz High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Boaz, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Cullman, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

Location: Madison, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Academy at Westminster Christian Academy