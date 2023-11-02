High school football is happening this week in Marion County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Marion County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Pickens County High School at Marion County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Guin, AL

Guin, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Winfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Winfield, AL

Winfield, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Hamilton High School at Fayette County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Fayette, AL

Fayette, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brilliant High School at South Lamar High School