Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Marion County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Pickens County High School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Guin, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Hamilton High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fayette, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brilliant High School at South Lamar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Millport, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.