Montgomery County, Alabama has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Dothan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Booker T. Washington High School at Pike Road High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Pike Road, AL

Pike Road, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Pisgah, AL

Pisgah, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at Alabama Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carroll High School at Saint James School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Percy Julian High School