Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Montgomery County, Alabama has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Booker T. Washington High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bayside Academy at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll High School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.