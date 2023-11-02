Plainview High School is away from home against New Hope High School at 7:00 PM CT on Thursday, November 2.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Plainview vs. New Hope Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: New Hope, AL

New Hope, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games This Week

Hazel Green High School at Huntsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Huntsville , AL

Huntsville , AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Grissom High School at Buckhorn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: New Market, AL

New Market, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3

6:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Muscle Shoals High School at Sparkman High School

Game Time: 6:40 PM CT on November 3

6:40 PM CT on November 3 Location: Harvest, AL

Harvest, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee High School at Boaz High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Boaz, AL

Boaz, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Academy at Westminster Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Fyffe High School at Sylvania High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Sylvania, AL

Sylvania, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Hatton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Town Creek, AL

Town Creek, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Collinsville High School at Valley Head High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Valley Head, AL

Valley Head, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Payne High School at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Crossville High School at Geraldine High School