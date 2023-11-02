Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Shelby County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Shelby County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

McAdory High School at Calera High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: calera, AL

calera, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Helena High School at Vestavia Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 2

6:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pelham High School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

