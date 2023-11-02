South Alabama vs. Troy: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 2
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Sun Belt play features the Troy Trojans (6-2) taking on the South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the outing.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. South Alabama matchup in this article.
South Alabama vs. Troy Game Info
- Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
South Alabama vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|South Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-6.5)
|46.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Troy (-6.5)
|45.5
|-245
|+198
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
South Alabama vs. Troy Betting Trends
- South Alabama is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Jaguars have won their only game this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- Troy is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Trojans have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.