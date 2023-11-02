Sun Belt play features the Troy Trojans (6-2) taking on the South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Trojans are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. South Alabama matchup in this article.

South Alabama vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

South Alabama vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline South Alabama Moneyline BetMGM Troy (-6.5) 46.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Troy (-6.5) 45.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

South Alabama vs. Troy Betting Trends

South Alabama is 3-5-0 ATS this season.

The Jaguars have won their only game this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Troy is 4-3-0 ATS this season.

The Trojans have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

