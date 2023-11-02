Searching for how to watch high school football matchups in Talladega County, Alabama this week? We've got you covered.

Talladega County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Talladega County Central High School at Gaylesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Gaylesville, AL

Gaylesville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Munford High School at Ashville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 2

7:00 PM CT on November 2 Location: Ashville, AL

Ashville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Sylacauga High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 3

5:30 PM CT on November 3 Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Childersburg High School at Winterboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Alpine, AL

Alpine, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Beauregard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Opelika, AL

Opelika, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Saks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Spirit Catholic High School at Fayetteville High School