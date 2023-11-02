For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Thomas Novak a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Novak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Novak has scored three goals on the power play.

Novak averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 26.7%.

Kraken defensive stats

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.