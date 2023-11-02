Sun Belt opponents meet when the Troy Trojans (6-2) and the South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) play on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Troy sports the 31st-ranked offense this season (441.6 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 14th-best with only 301 yards allowed per game. From an offensive angle, South Alabama is compiling 33.5 points per game (31st-ranked). It ranks 40th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (21.1 points allowed per game).

We have more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Troy vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Troy vs. South Alabama Key Statistics

Troy South Alabama 441.6 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 454.3 (23rd) 301 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 316.9 (21st) 165.9 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.8 (50th) 275.8 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.5 (25th) 13 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (101st) 15 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (54th)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has thrown for 2,157 yards (269.6 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kimani Vidal, has carried the ball 172 times for 994 yards (124.3 per game), scoring six times. He's also caught 10 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown.

This season, Damien Taylor has carried the ball 45 times for 247 yards (30.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's leads his squad with 615 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 receptions (out of 67 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has caught 18 passes for 414 yards (51.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Deshon Stoudemire has a total of 381 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 27 passes and scoring one touchdown.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has put up 2,156 passing yards, or 269.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.7% of his passes and has thrown 13 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

La'Damian Webb is his team's leading rusher with 119 carries for 674 yards, or 84.3 per game. He's found the end zone 13 times on the ground, as well.

Kentrel Bullock has piled up 375 yards (on 74 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy paces his team with 957 receiving yards on 55 catches with six touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has collected 541 receiving yards (67.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 35 receptions.

Lincoln Sefcik's 19 targets have resulted in 17 receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Troy or South Alabama gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.